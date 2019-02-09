Doris M. Shehorn

September 5, 1943-February 5, 2019

ILLINOIS CITY-Doris M. Shehorn, 75, of Illinois City, Illinois passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be at 12 Noon until the time of the service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Doris was born September 5, 1943 in Davenport, IA to Marvin and Evelyn (Andersen) Hebeler. She was united in marriage to Kendall Shehorn on July 12, 2002 in Davenport, IA. She was employed for the Scott County Sheriff's Department for twenty-four years as a Sheriff's Deputy. She retired in 2003.

Doris enjoyed her outdoor animals including birds and squirrels. She was avid collector of chickens that covered her home from floor to ceiling. Doris loved outings with the girls. Doris loved to travel with her husband, Ken, out west visiting Arizona and Wyoming. And above all family was most important to her.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Ken and his children: Troy (Shelly) Shehorn, Brent (Sheila) Shehorn and Dan Shehorn; siblings: Delores Bailey, Diana (Don) Reins, Dennis Hebeler, David (Mary) Hebeler and Deborah (Al) Cox and special "daughter", Jeanie VanCamp, and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition her parents Doris was preceded in death by her brother, Don Hebeler.