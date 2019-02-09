Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
For more information about
Doris Shehorn
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Shehorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Shehorn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris M. Shehorn Obituary

Doris M. Shehorn

September 5, 1943-February 5, 2019

ILLINOIS CITY-Doris M. Shehorn, 75, of Illinois City, Illinois passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be at 12 Noon until the time of the service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Doris was born September 5, 1943 in Davenport, IA to Marvin and Evelyn (Andersen) Hebeler. She was united in marriage to Kendall Shehorn on July 12, 2002 in Davenport, IA. She was employed for the Scott County Sheriff's Department for twenty-four years as a Sheriff's Deputy. She retired in 2003.

Doris enjoyed her outdoor animals including birds and squirrels. She was avid collector of chickens that covered her home from floor to ceiling. Doris loved outings with the girls. Doris loved to travel with her husband, Ken, out west visiting Arizona and Wyoming. And above all family was most important to her.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Ken and his children: Troy (Shelly) Shehorn, Brent (Sheila) Shehorn and Dan Shehorn; siblings: Delores Bailey, Diana (Don) Reins, Dennis Hebeler, David (Mary) Hebeler and Deborah (Al) Cox and special "daughter", Jeanie VanCamp, and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition her parents Doris was preceded in death by her brother, Don Hebeler.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.