Doris Mae Roloff
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris Mae Roloff

July 23, 1931-June 20, 2020

SEBRING, FL-Doris Mae Roloff, 88, passed away on June 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Daniel M. and Frances (Anderson) Wolfe. She was born in Estherville, Iowa, on July 23, 1931, on her mother's birthday. Doris resided in Sebring, FL for the past 15 years, and was a practicing member of the Buttonwood Bay Church. Doris was a factory worker for Oscar Meyer . She enjoyed crafts, knitting, crochet, she was a member of the Red Hat Society and was very involved in her church. She is survived by her loving daughter – Robin Lindberg of Sebring, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons – Steven and Christopher Skriver, one brother and sister.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home - Sebring
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870
863-385-0125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved