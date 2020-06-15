Doris Wolfe

Doris L. Wolfe

February 8, 1924 - June 14, 2020

DAVENPORT - Funeral services to celebrate the life of Doris L. Wolfe, 96, of Davenport, will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Wolfe passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Kahl Home, Davenport.

Doris Lucille Leysen was born on February 8, 1924 in Muscatine, Iowa, a daughter of Lyle and Alma (Blakeslee) Leysen. She was united in marriage to Harold L. Wolfe on September 18, 1949 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death on October 25, 1982 after 33 years of marriage and memories.

Doris graduated from the Mercy School of Nursing, and a was a nurse at Mercy Hospital and for Dr. Sunderbruch and the Davenport Clinic for many years.

Doris was dedicated to her family; she was a loving and joyous mother and adoring grandmother. She enjoyed playing bridge and knitting; her family will continue to treasure the things she made.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family or Assumption High School for tuition assistance.

Survivors include her children: Debbie (Robert) Liagre, David (Lisa) Wolfe, all of Davenport, and Anne (Donald) Hazen, Gurnee, Illinois; grandchildren: Christopher (Christina) Liagre, Jennifer Liagre, Timothy Liagre, Jessica (Keith) Dickens, Kimberly Wolfe, Wesley Jamison, Aubri and Lexi Hazen; twelve great-grandchildren, and sisters-in-law, Margaret Ann Oestricher, Marlene Wolfe, and Mary Lou Nevitt.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents. May they rest in peace.

