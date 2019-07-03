Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Garrison


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy A. Garrison Obituary

Dorothy A. Garrison

February 9, 1939-June 30, 2019

DAVENPORT-Dorothy A. Garrison, 80, of Davenport passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Summit Campground, at West Lake Park in Davenport, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family.

Dorothy was born on February 9, 1939 in Sunbury, Iowa, the daughter of Wilheim and Clara (Wendall) Heinrich. She married the love of her life, Robert D. Garrison on March 20, 1960 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant, Iowa. She was employed for 58 years at Roederer Mayflower as secretary for 58 years and was known as "The Boss". She loved camping, reading, and playing bingo, but her number one interest was racing. Spending time at the race track was her absolute favorite, and being able to spend time at the track with her family watching their favorite racers, Freddy & Jeff Smith, and Jerry Connors made it even better.

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Roxanne Garrison, and Robert Garrison Jr. both of Davenport, and a sister, Arlene Darnell of Monroe Georgia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and siblings, Gus, Willie, Richard, Carl, Donald, and John Heinrich.

Online condolences may be expressed while viewing Dorothy's obituary at www.mcginnis-chambers.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now