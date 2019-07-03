Dorothy A. Garrison

February 9, 1939-June 30, 2019

DAVENPORT-Dorothy A. Garrison, 80, of Davenport passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Summit Campground, at West Lake Park in Davenport, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family.

Dorothy was born on February 9, 1939 in Sunbury, Iowa, the daughter of Wilheim and Clara (Wendall) Heinrich. She married the love of her life, Robert D. Garrison on March 20, 1960 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant, Iowa. She was employed for 58 years at Roederer Mayflower as secretary for 58 years and was known as "The Boss". She loved camping, reading, and playing bingo, but her number one interest was racing. Spending time at the race track was her absolute favorite, and being able to spend time at the track with her family watching their favorite racers, Freddy & Jeff Smith, and Jerry Connors made it even better.

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Roxanne Garrison, and Robert Garrison Jr. both of Davenport, and a sister, Arlene Darnell of Monroe Georgia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and siblings, Gus, Willie, Richard, Carl, Donald, and John Heinrich.

