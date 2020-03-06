Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Dorothy A. Janssen


1923 - 2020
Dorothy A. Janssen Obituary

Dorothy A. Janssen

October 9, 1923-March 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy A. Janssen, 96, of Davenport, will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Keeping with Dorothy's wishes there will be no visitation. Dorothy died Monday, March 2, 2020 at ManorCare-Utica Ridge, Davenport.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dorothy Ann Janssen was born on October 9, 1923 in Davenport, a daughter of Orey and Margaret (Tierney) Janssen. She graduated from St. Anthony's Grade School, Immaculate Conception Academy, and Marycrest College.

Dorothy taught sixth grade at Jefferson Elementary for over 30 years. She had also worked at Bill's Floral and later bought it, owning it for 10 years before selling it in 1963.

She was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's and loved to play golf.

Memorials may be made to the Humility of Mary Shelter.

Dorothy is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Mary Claire Wear, Marjorie Wells, William, Robert, and James Janssen.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 6, 2020
