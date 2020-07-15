Dorothy Jean Andresen

April 5, 1927-March 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dorothy Jean Andresen, 92, of Davenport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at The Runge Mortuary, Davenport. After a private family service, she will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Handicapped Development Center, Davenport, or to the family for an educational fund for her great granddaughter. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Dorothy was born a daughter of Everett and Mabel (Peitscher) Groves April 5, 1927 in Princeton, IA. She graduated from Davenport High School class of 1944. She and her future husband were pen pals during World War II. Dorothy was united in marriage to Benjamin Andresen December 26, 1950 in Davenport. He died June 23, 1992.

Dorothy's first employment following graduation was with an insurance agency. She left to start a family in 1952. After raising a family, she returned to work in commercial lines for Trissel, Graham & Hinton Insurance Agency. After a combined 30 plus years, she retired in May, 1992 from Trissel, Graham & Toole Insurance Agency.

Dorothy enjoyed dancing with her husband and working in her flower garden. She also loved crocheting, and sewing clothing for her family as well as her own clothing, buying only one dress in her lifetime, for her daughter's wedding day. Dorothy was an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago White Sox, and the Iowa State Cyclones.

Those celebrating her life include her two sons, Mark Andresen and Greg Andresen; granddaughter Katie (Nick) Place, Grimes, IA and great granddaughter Spencer Place; sister, Betty (Bill) Spiess, Davenport; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, daughter Sherry Feuerbach, brothers and sisters-in-law Harry (Kathy) Groves, and Richard (Florence) Groves.