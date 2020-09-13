1/1
Dorothy K. Smith
1934 - 2020
Dorothy K. Smith

December 1, 1934-September 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dorothy K. Smith, 85 of Davenport, passed away on September 10, 2020 at Ridgecrest Village. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Ridgecrest Village Foundation or the Ridgecrest Village Service League. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Dorothy was born December 1, 1934 in Crystal Springs, MS to C.V. and Vada E. (Humphries) Keyes. She was united in marriage to Robert K. Smith on July 9, 1954 in Ardmore, OK. He preceded her in death in 1998. Dorothy was an active volunteer at Ridgecrest Village during her 20 years living there. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa (Terrance) Fowler of Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
