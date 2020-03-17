Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433

Dorothy M. Jensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. Jensen Obituary

Dorothy M. Jensen

October 4, 1924-March 13, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dorothy M. Jensen, 95, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Per her wishes, her body was donated to the University Of Iowa College Of Medicine for scientific research. Further arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Dorothy was born October 4, 1924 and later adopted by George and Lorraine (Shlehlein) Berghammer in Milwaukee, WI. On September 22, 1945, she was united in marriage to Warren Jensen. Together, they had four children, Peggy, Joanne, John, and Jerry. Dorothy earned her Bachelor's degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee. To further pursue her career in teaching, she went on to earn her Master's in Education from Marycrest College. Dorothy began her teaching career in Wisconsin and then relocated to Davenport, IA, where she taught in the Bettendorf Community School District for 21 years before retirement in 1989. She was a past president of OWL and past board member of Directors of CASI. Dorothy loved her furry friends, especially her dog Mona. True to her Milwaukee roots, she enjoyed a daily MGD. Dorothy had been active in the Deaconate program and was most recently a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Davenport.

Dorothy will be missed by her children, Peggy Hoppe of Wales, WI, Joanne (Carl) Decker of Oshkosh, WI, John (Annette) Jensen of Davenport, and Jerry Jensen, also of Davenport; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, and a son-in-law, William Hoppe.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -