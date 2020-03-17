|
Dorothy M. Jensen
October 4, 1924-March 13, 2020
DAVENPORT-Dorothy M. Jensen, 95, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Per her wishes, her body was donated to the University Of Iowa College Of Medicine for scientific research. Further arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.
Dorothy was born October 4, 1924 and later adopted by George and Lorraine (Shlehlein) Berghammer in Milwaukee, WI. On September 22, 1945, she was united in marriage to Warren Jensen. Together, they had four children, Peggy, Joanne, John, and Jerry. Dorothy earned her Bachelor's degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee. To further pursue her career in teaching, she went on to earn her Master's in Education from Marycrest College. Dorothy began her teaching career in Wisconsin and then relocated to Davenport, IA, where she taught in the Bettendorf Community School District for 21 years before retirement in 1989. She was a past president of OWL and past board member of Directors of CASI. Dorothy loved her furry friends, especially her dog Mona. True to her Milwaukee roots, she enjoyed a daily MGD. Dorothy had been active in the Deaconate program and was most recently a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Davenport.
Dorothy will be missed by her children, Peggy Hoppe of Wales, WI, Joanne (Carl) Decker of Oshkosh, WI, John (Annette) Jensen of Davenport, and Jerry Jensen, also of Davenport; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, and a son-in-law, William Hoppe.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 17, 2020