Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
DeWitt, IA
Dorothy M. Paarmann


Dorothy M. Paarmann Obituary

Dorothy M. Paarmann

July 20, 1928-May 10, 2019

DEWITT-Dorothy Margaret Paarmann, 90, died Friday morning, May 10, 2019, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

Dorothy (Feldpausch) Paarmann was born July 20, 1928, at home in DeWitt to the late John and Marguerite (Martin) Feldpausch. She married Raymond Hans Paarmann on July 25, 1946, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Dorothy was a homemaker and worked with her husband on their farm east of DeWitt for 52 years until his death on July 14, 1998. She moved into town in 2000 due to deteriorating eyesight.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, where she had previously served as a mid-week class instructor. Dorothy also had been a member of the Central Community Historical Society, DeWitt. She loved to cook, bake, sew and crochet for her family and friends as well as research genealogy.

Survivors include daughters, Kathryn (Doug) Weatherly, Milan, Illinois, Irene (Ray) Myers, DeWitt, Shirley Nielsen, Camanche, and Kyle (Ken) Jackson, DeWitt; grandchildren, Lane (Timi) Galloway, Kimberly Galloway, Connie (Rob) Beer, Danny (Tami) Nielsen, Jason (Kris) Myers, Jenifer (Lonnie) Pries and Lindsey (Bill) Tague; 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe (Cheryle) Feldpausch, Maquoketa and Tom Feldpausch, York, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Wilma Simonson and Evelyn Steward both of DeWitt.

Also preceding Dorothy in death were an infant sister, Alice; a son-in-law, Dean Nielsen; brothers, Raymond and Donald Feldpausch; brothers-in-law, Einar Simonson, Herbert Paarmann and Earl Paarmann and sisters-in-law, Mavis Feldpausch, Martha Feldpausch, Sadie Paarmann, Marion Paarmann and Grace Paarmann.

Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Monday, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Grace Camp or Central Community Historical Society, DeWitt.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 11, 2019
