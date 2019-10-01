|
Jan Mayer
November 2, 1939-September 29, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Jan Mayer, 79, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 7p.m. at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Please join the Mayer family for the rosary at 3:30p.m. followed by a prayer service at 4p.m. Wednesday night. There will be additional visitation Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle.
Jan passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 29, 2019 surrounded by her family at Trinity, Bettendorf.
Dorothy Janice Hancock was born November 2, 1939 in Decorah, Iowa, a daughter of Vincent J. and Loretta C. (Devitt) Hancock. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1957. Jan married Lawrence G. "Lorne" Mayer October 23, 1965 at St. John's Catholic Church, Waterloo, Iowa. They have shared almost 54 years of marriage.
Jan was a faithful member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, their Altar and Rosary Society, and helped with the blood drive and funeral lunches. She enjoyed reading, and playing bunco and bridge. Jan had a welcoming spirit and always enjoyed chatting with her many friends.
Those left to honor Jan's memory include her husband, Lorne; sons, Mike Mayer, Davenport, and Kevin (Kathleen) Mayer, East Windsor, New Jersey; grandson, Tynan Mayer; siblings, James (Sharon) Hancock, Donald (Susan) Hancock and Mary Hancock, all of Davenport, the extended Mayer family, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son on July 12, 1966, and a brother, Harold Hancock. May they rest in peace.
