Douglas A. Monkman

July 12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Celebration of Life services for Douglas A. Monkman, 77, of Davenport, will be 10:30 AM Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Pastor Kelsey Fitting-Snyder will officiate. Visitation is Wednesday at the funeral home from 9 AM until time of service. Inurnment will follow at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, with military honors presented by the Milan American Legion Post # 569. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Doug passed away peacefully on Friday July 12th at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. He was born in 1942 in Badger, MN, the son of Lawrence and Lenore Monkman. He married Shirley Falk on November 5, 1960 in Roseau, MN.

Doug enlisted in the Army in 1960. He served in the infantry as a paratrooper and expert marksman before completing a tour in the Special Forces in Vietnam. Upon returning stateside, he successfully completed 20 years of active duty, retiring in 1980. He then worked in civil service at the Rock Island Arsenal, until he retired in 1997.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, the American Legion and the NRA. He enjoyed the outdoors in his RV with Shirley, hunting, golfing, wood carving, square dancing, ham radio operating and spending time reading. Most importantly Doug enjoyed spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife Shirley, daughters: Suzanne Monkman, Iowa City and Patricia (Joseph) Evans, Omaha, NE; grand-daughters: Emma Evans, Rebecca Evans and Hannah (Joe) McCright; brothers: Dennis (Diane) Monkman and Larry (Marvel) Monkman; and sister, Gwen (Charles) Lavergne.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Monkman and sisters: Geraldine Santl and Lois Jirmasek.

