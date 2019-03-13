Duane Darland March 11, 2019 ELDRIDGE-A gathering to celebrate the life of Duane "Dewey" Darland, age 59, of Eldridge, will be held from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, March 16 , 2019, at Lady Di's Park View Inn, 18109 270th St., Eldridge. Memorials may be made to the . Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Mr. Darland passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in 1960 in DeWitt, Iowa, the son of Allan and Shirley Darland. Duane graduated from North Scott High School, class of 1978. He received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Marine Corps. He was most recently employed by River Valley Cooperative of Eldridge. Dewey was an avid golfer who enjoyed spending time outdoors, and being with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his willingness to help, and for the humor he provided to our family stories. Survivors include his siblings, Cindy Darland Clemens, Eldridge, Dwight Darland, Davenport, Marilyn Darland (Tom Funk), Hills, Iowa, and Alice Darland (M. Mercedes Giddens), Schertz, Texas; nieces and nephews, Brittany Ryal, Robert Clemens III, Patrick Darland, Danielle Darland, Pamela Swanson, James Swanson, Luke Swanson, and Matthew Swanson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Sheryl Swanson, and nephew, Joseph Darland. A special thank you to Dewey's family and friends for their care, and for being there, during this difficult time. ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE MADE AT WWW.ILLOWACREMATION.COM