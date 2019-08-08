Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasant Valley Cemetery
Pleasant Valley, IA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Le Claire Community Center
Le Claire, IA
Duane Edward Dies

Duane Edward Dies Obituary

Duane (T-Bone) Dies

August 22, 1938-July 16, 2019

WINTER HAVEN, FL- Duane Edward Dies, 80, Winter Haven, Florida, a native of Scott County, IA Passed away July 16, 2019.

Duane was born in Davenport, IA August 22, 1938 to Edward and Mildred (Watkins) Dies. He graduated from Bettendorf High School and was an army veteran who served in Korea. He worked for the International Harvester (Farmall Works) in Rock Island, IL for 28 years. Duane owned and operated Maggie's Pub and T-Bone's Tap with his wife Gudrun in Geneseo IL before retiring to Winter Haven, FL.

Surviving Duane is his beloved wife, Gudrun (Cox) Dies. Children Deborah (Gary) DeWeese, Cullowhee, NC. Pam Bromell, Ballground, GA. Karla Petty, Ft. Myers, FL. Eric (Karri) Dies, Princeton, IA. Stepchildren Gwendolyn (Kevin) Kaszynski, Woodstock, IL. Gordon Cox, Chiang Rai, Thailand. George (Jennifer) Cox, Burnsville, NC. 15 Grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Duane enjoyed golf, coaching, refereeing, and sporting events.

A memorial service is planned for 12 p.m., September 28, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, IA. After the service, a celebration of Duane's life till 4 p.m. at the Le Claire Community Center, Le Claire, Iowa.

Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019
