|
|
Duane Johnson
March 6, 1930-April 14, 2020
ST. PAUL, MN-Duane Johnson was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 6, 1930 to Regina and Bennie Johnson. He joined the Navy in 1948. When he was discharged, he started working for the U. S. Department of Army until his retirement in 1985. He retired as Director of Ammunitions. Throughout his distinguished career, he received numerous Congressional and Presidential commendations.
Duane was an avid golfer and upon retirement traveled his beloved country in his motorhome.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter Beverly and her husband Ray; his granddaughters Rebecca and Allison; his great granddaughters Reagan, Loren and Piper; his sisters Nona Van Horn and Loretta Shianna and his brother Orville Johnson.
A memorial service will be held at Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery at a future date.
Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 30, 2020