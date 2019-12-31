|
Duane R. Hansen
April 26, 1936-December 29, 2019
MAQUOKETA-Duane R. Hansen, 83, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
A celebration of Duane's life will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Elwood, Iowa Cemetery.
Duane Ralph Hansen was born on April 26, 1936 in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Ralph and Helen (Ehlers) Hansen. He was a 1954 graduate of Elwood High School and then served his country in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic earning an honorable discharge. He married Judith Kay "Judy" Haylock on June 28, 1959 in Elwood, Iowa. She preceded him in death on October 3, 2010.
Duane had first worked at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa for several years. He then became a residential mail carrier in Maquoketa for a few years but had to stop due to a foot problem which led him to becoming an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance Company for over ten years. He then worked as a salesman for Moorman's Feed. Lastly, he worked for Rasmussen Motor Company in Maquoketa as a car salesman and then Brad Deery Motors, retiring after 37 years in 2011.
Duane was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Jackson County Historical Society, Maquoketa Masonic Helion Lodge #36 AF & AM, and the Jackson County Fair Board for over 47 years.
He enjoyed model trains, "Cowboy Shoots", and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Iowa Hawkeyes and Boston Red Sox.
Those left to honor Duane's memory include his children, Lisa (Martin) Cunningham of Montgomery City, MO, Mark (Sandy) Hansen of Maquoketa, IA, Dawn (John) Moreno of Killeen, TX and Brad Hansen of Maquoketa, IA; 8 grandchildren, Christopher, Caitlynn Cunningham, Chelsea (Travis) Camp, Tara (David) Frett, Rae Coates, Cody (Amanda) Moreno, Chrystal Leasure and Justin (Amy) Moreno; 12 great-grandchildren, Gracie, Garet and Gray Frett, Allyson and Caleb Coates, Austin, Easton, Karsyn, and Kai Moreno, Leah Leasure and Kagan and Kennley; sister, Lavonne Turner of Kansas City, MO; and brothers, Harold Hansen of Lost Nation, IA, and Gary (Kate) Hansen of Grand Mound, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judith Kay Hansen, and a sister-in-law Judith Ann Hansen.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Duane R. Hansen memorial fund has been established.
