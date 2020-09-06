1/1
Duane W. Breiholz
1957 - 2020
Duane W. Breiholz

April 29, 1957-September 4, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Duane W. Breiholz, 63, of Rock Island, passed away Friday September 4, 2020 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

No services are planned at this time. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Mallory and Carson Breiholz 1441 38th street rock island Il 61201 .

Duane was born April 29, 1957 in Davenport, Iowa, a son of Duane and JoAnn Carlsen Breiholz.

Before moving to Rock Island, Duane lived in Ottumwa and Des Moines. He worked for Jacobsen Warehouse and Schroeder Construction.

He was a "Jack of all trades". He enjoyed watching U.F.C. events. Duane's favorite times were spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to cook for family and others.

Surviving are his significant other, Cynthia "Cindy" Breiholz, Rock Island; daughter, Mallory Breiholz, Rock Island; grandson, Carson Breiholz; sisters, Cindy Lane and Eva Husted, both of the Kansas City, Mo. Area; and nephews, Brian and Todd Breiholz, both of Moline.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lorrie Wilkinson Breiholz; granddaughter, Merceda; and brother, Dennis Breiholz.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
