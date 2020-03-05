Home

POWERED BY

Dudley Albert (Steve) Stevenson


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dudley Albert (Steve) Stevenson Obituary

Dudley Albert (Steve) Stevenson

September 14, 1934-March 1, 2020

LECLAIRE-Dudley Albert (Steve) Stevenson, 86, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Iowa Masonic following a brief hospice.

Steve was born September 14, 1934 in Davenport, Iowa to Frank and Jule Stevenson. Following high school, he moved to Boulder, Colorado to study at CU. After a few semesters of mountaineering and wilderness exploration, Frank & Jule called him back to Davenport where he earned his BA in philosophy -- by actually attending classes -- at St. Ambrose College. On August 11, 1956 he married Mary Lois Frank. They raised three children, Anne, Sarah and Tom.

Steve had a lifelong passion for travel and adventure. He enjoyed camping with his family in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana. He was an avid river man and loved the mighty Mississippi. He was known to jump on his motorcycle and take off for destinations unknown. A loving husband, father and free spirit, Steve never met a martini he wouldn't entertain.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife Mary. He is survived by his three children, Anne, Sarah and Tom and his four grandchildren, Bronwynn, Kieffer, Rees and Brittany.

Steve will be laid to rest next to Mary at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral during a private family ceremony. A riverside celebration of life is planned for summer 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Buffalo Bill Museum LeClaire or The National Park Foundation.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dudley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -