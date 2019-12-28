|
Dwight A. Turkle
February 22, 1944-December 23, 2019
BETTENDORF-Dwight A. Turkle, 75, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.
Dwight was born February 22, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, to William and Bertha (Kruse) Turkle.
Survivors include his daughter, Chaundra Fulrath; and siblings, Bonnie Frett, Marlene (Rudy) Arp, Ruth Turkle, and Merle Turkle. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Wayne and Marion Turkle.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 28, 2019