Dwight Eugene Murdy

September 5, 1944- July 9, 2020

JANESVILLE, WI-Dwight Eugene Murdy, age 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully with his daughter at his side on the afternoon of July 9, 2020 at University of Chicago Hospital following a fierce battle with cancer. More than five years ago, he was the grateful recipient of a lung transplant.

He was born on September 5, 1944 in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Melvin and Faye (Vogel) Murdy. He attended over a dozen different schools on his way to graduating from Alleman Catholic High School in 1962. He completed his undergraduate degree and the studies for his M.B.A. at St. Ambrose University, in Davenport, Iowa.

Dwight's career spans 60+ years and several key industries, including Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Manufacturing, Process Engineering, Industrial Construction, and Transportation. In 1999 he co-founded betterMD.net, Inc. with his brother, Dr. David Murdy and his son, Michael Murdy.

Dwight was an instrument-rated pilot, a second-generation Elk, a lifetime member of the North American Hunter's Association, a member in good standing of the NRA, an avid outdoorsman, hunter, skier, golfer, boater, and motorsports enthusiasts.

Dwight is survived by his brother, Dr. David Murdy, his former-wife, Carol Murdy, his children: Mike and Lisa (Sorge) Murdy, Sara (Murdy) and Brian Fiddes, and Matt Murdy; eight grandchildren: Lindsay, Claire, Rachel, Nathan, Logan James, Brooklyn, Logan Julius, Emma; and four great-grandchildren: Isaac, Elijah, Noah and Kathryn. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Katherine, who died in infancy.

In order to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, the family will be holding a small, private service at this time. A memorial celebration of Dwight's life will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 (his 76th birthday) at an outdoor location to be determined. For more information visit Dwight's website at https://Dwight.Murdy.com

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider making a donation in Dwight's name to the Gift of Hope organization, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or your favorite charity.

