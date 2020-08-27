Dylan C. Marquardt

May 25, 1999-August 29, 2020

BLUE GRASS-Funeral Services for Dylan C. Marquardt, 21, a resident of Blue Grass, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends from 4pm until 7pm Friday, August 28th at the funeral home. Due to the current health crisis, face masks are encouraged and social distancing respected. Dylan passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 as a result of a car accident.

Dylan Christopher Marquardt was born May 25, 1999 in Davenport, a son of Matthew and Julie (Schulz) Marquardt. He was a 2017 graduate of Davenport's West High School.

Dylan enjoyed gaming, listening to music, being around animals and working on cars. He had a quiet strength within.

Those left to honor Dylan's memory include his parents: Matt (Gina) Marquardt and Julie (Eugene) Lensing, all of Blue Grass; siblings: Jamie Daniel, Moline; Lauren Marquardt and Roman Marquardt, both of Blue Grass; step-sister, Makenzie; grandparents: Susan Marquardt, Florida; Tom Schulz, Davenport; and Phyllis Viner, Eldridge; great-grandparents: Duane and Carlene Dilley, Illinois; aunts and uncles: Jim (Patty) Schulz of Davenport, Jeff (Kathy) Schulz, of Long Grove and Marcus (Melissa) Madison, Eldridge; nephew, Gian Daniel of Moline; and numerous cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Robyn Marie and grandparents: Ted Marquardt, Julian Madison, Jeannie Madison, Charlie Luther, and great-grandmother, Jayne Viner.

