Dylan C. Marquardt
Dylan C. Marquardt

May 25, 1999-August 29, 2020

BLUE GRASS-Funeral Services for Dylan C. Marquardt, 21, a resident of Blue Grass, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends from 4pm until 7pm Friday, August 28th at the funeral home. Due to the current health crisis, face masks are encouraged and social distancing respected. Dylan passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 as a result of a car accident.

Dylan Christopher Marquardt was born May 25, 1999 in Davenport, a son of Matthew and Julie (Schulz) Marquardt. He was a 2017 graduate of Davenport's West High School.

Dylan enjoyed gaming, listening to music, being around animals and working on cars. He had a quiet strength within.

Those left to honor Dylan's memory include his parents: Matt (Gina) Marquardt and Julie (Eugene) Lensing, all of Blue Grass; siblings: Jamie Daniel, Moline; Lauren Marquardt and Roman Marquardt, both of Blue Grass; step-sister, Makenzie; grandparents: Susan Marquardt, Florida; Tom Schulz, Davenport; and Phyllis Viner, Eldridge; great-grandparents: Duane and Carlene Dilley, Illinois; aunts and uncles: Jim (Patty) Schulz of Davenport, Jeff (Kathy) Schulz, of Long Grove and Marcus (Melissa) Madison, Eldridge; nephew, Gian Daniel of Moline; and numerous cousins and close friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Robyn Marie and grandparents: Ted Marquardt, Julian Madison, Jeannie Madison, Charlie Luther, and great-grandmother, Jayne Viner.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
August 26, 2020
I only met Dylan once, that was this year at a 4th July gathering, very nice young gentleman. Dylan will truly be missed be everyone he came in touch with. God Rest Dylan
Rick Hannes
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
Dylan was a good guy, abit quite but a good child. May he rest in peace. My sincere condolences to all the families who experienced a loss on this tragic day.
Todd Kendall
Todd Kendall
Friend
August 25, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
August 24, 2020
I had the honor of attending Dylan's birth. I remember him helping me listen to his sibling's heart beats when Julie was pregnant with them. I recall listening to stories through the years as he grew up into the fine young man he became.
There are just no words for this unspeakable tragedy. My heart is breaking for all of you. I am holding you in my prayers. God bless all of you.
Gayle Wallace
Friend
August 22, 2020
To Family Members, to a little boy named Dylan who grew up to be a man; may his Soul Rest In Peace..
Sandra Marquardt-Arebalo
Family
August 22, 2020
Dylan the shy little boy who grew up and became a man. May his Soul Rest In Peace...Sandra Marquardt Arebalo
Sandra Marquardt-Arebalo
Family
August 21, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
