Earl D. Cernetisch November 6, 1948-July 3, 2019 ALBANY, IL-Earl David died at his home in Albany, IL, on July 3rd, 2019. Earl David Cernetisch was born on November 6th, 1948 to Fred and Lora (Hall) Cernetisch in Davenport, IA. He grew up in Davenport and enjoyed boy scouts, playing baseball, and going on family fishing trips. He enlisted in the Navy at 17 and trained with the Naval Reserve until his graduation in 1966 when he was sent on the "Kiddie Cruise" with the Navy. He was discharged on his 21st birthday after many excursions around the world. He returned to Davenport where he married Verna Kerner in 1971. Their first son, Christopher, was born in 1972 in Davenport, IA. Shortly after, Earl David enlisted in the Coast Guard and the family moved to Albuquerque, NM where their second son, Damon, was born in 1973. The following six years included family moves to Long Beach, CA and Port Arthur, TX while working the coastal U.S., touring on ships, and breaking ice on an icebreaker at the poles. Upon his discharge, the family moved back to the Quad City area eventually landing in Charlotte, IA, where the last two children were born; Jason in 1983, and Lorena in 1985. In 1989, the family moved to a small horse ranch outside of Erie, IL. Earl David then moved to Albany, IL, in 2012, where he since resided, except for a one year stint in Mountain View, MO. His enlistments and college courses awarded him certificates in 4 technical specialties including machinist, HVAC, maintenance electrician, and boiler room technician. He used this knowledge during his career doing factory work, with his retirement of 25+ coming from Ralston Purina in Clinton, IA. He had many pleasures playing volleyball, harmonica, cards, bowling, roller skating, swimming, fishing, singing and dancing to the oldies, telling jokes, shopping second-hand stores, eating at buffets and satisfying his sweet tooth. He enjoyed his retired time collecting John Wayne movies, playing with his adopted cats, mailing treasures to his young grandchildren, and joining special life-long friend Paul Miller leading and mentoring a special needs boy/girl scout group in Clinton, IA. He was proud of his service during Vietnam, displaying various patriotic hats and shirts throughout his life. He joins his parents Fred and Lora Cernetisch, and granddaughter Cheyenne Cernetisch. Remaining family includes 4 children: Christopher (Christine) of Lucas, SD; Damon (Julia) of Summersville, MO; Jason (Laura) of Gregory, SD; Lorena (Jeff Wenger) of Clarks, NE; 10 Grandchildren: Christopher's daughter Cassidy, Damon's sons Logan, Nathan (Alicia), Jacob (Stormy), Jason's sons Weston and Hudson, Lorena's son Azariah, daughter Tirzah, son Zadok, and daughter Jezreel; 2 great-grandchildren: Nathan's daughter and son, Anastasia and Artemis, and half-brother Fred (Anna) Cernetisch of Rock Island, IL. Burial with full military honors will take place on Wednesday, July 10th at 11:30 AM at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, IL. Arrangements are through the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Fulton, IL.