Earlene McDonald

August 25, 1951-March 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Earlene McDonald, 67, of Davenport, IA passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Memorials may be made to the family. Full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Earlene was born on August 25, 1951 to Willie and Geneva (Carlyle) Ewing SR. in Helena, AR. She was united in marriage to Tyrone McDonald.