Eddie Lee Horton, Jr.

October 4, 1980-July 20, 2020

ATLANTA, GA-Eddie Lee Horton, Jr. 39 of Atlanta, GA; passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Private services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Gospel Mission Temple. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 4 – 6 pm at Pentecostal Church Of God, tentatively. Burial will be at Oakdale Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport, IA.

Eddie was born on October 4, 1980 in Davenport, Iowa to Elder Eddie and Kathy Horton. He graduated from North High School in 1999. Following his family legacy in teaching, Eddie flourished as a student teacher in the Davenport Community School district. He proudly graduated from St. Ambrose University with a Bachelors Degree in Education and minor in History. Shortly after he moved to Atlanta, GA to establish his teaching and music career.

Eddie was an extraordinary teacher, overprotective brother, generous friend, and benevolent person. A true servant leader with a golden heart, humble soul, and egalitarian spirit. He was an overwhelmingly compassionate man that always focused on the needs and well-being of others, especially his students. He was known to empower and uplift with a dynamic smile and captivating charisma, bringing laughter and joy to every person he met. He was a highly skillful drummer with a deep appreciation for musicianship. Most importantly, Eddie was a brilliant biblical scholar that adored and praised his Parents for his strong religious upbringing. He will always be a child of God with the power to be Bold and Courageous. With blessed assurance, we are confident that Eddie is the new lead percussionist in the glorious heavenly Drumline.

Those left to honor Eddie's memory are his parents: Elder Eddie Lee Sr. and Mother Kathy Rose (Williams) Horton; siblings: Monique (Manuel) Ayala; nephew Manuel Eduardo Ayala; Gerald (Myanna) Anderson, his god parents Pastor Donell and Mother Bernice Owens; Partner: Ronneika Anderson, and a host of Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and God Brothers & Sisters. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Adolph and Ann Williams, Reverend Joshua Mattie Horton, and great-grandmother Rachel Thomas.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting Eddie's obituary at www.weertsfh.com