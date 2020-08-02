Eddie Ray Peterson Jr.

September 2, 1960-July 23, 2020

MIDLAND, TX-Eddie Ray Peterson Jr., age 59, of Odessa, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2020 in Midland, Texas. He was born on September 2, 1960, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Eddie Ray Peterson Sr. and Betty June (Sampica) Slyter. Eddie Ray grew up in Mississippi; attended high school in Davenport, Iowa; and later served in the United Sates Army. He was hard-working and took great pride in his job in the oilfields at FirstShot Production Services, LLC of Midland.

Eddie Ray was known as "Bucho" by those who loved him. He was blessed with an easy-going spirit and was always full of charm and whit. He remained kind-hearted through life's many challenges of which he successfully overcame. Bucho was a talented horseman and farrier. He also shared his family's love for music and was gifted with the guitar and harmonica. He was a loving son, caring father, beloved brother, fun uncle and good friend. He enjoyed writing letters to family and talking with his grandchildren who called him "Pap."

Left to honor his memory are his children: Daniele (Britt) Hall of Wisconsin, and Tanner (Hailey) Peterson of Oklahoma; his grandchildren Thomas and Madeleine Hall, Stetson Peterson and Baby Boy Peterson due in October 2020; stepfather Dave Slyter of Iowa; stepmother Midge Peterson of Mississippi; brother Tucker Peterson of Texas; and his sisters: Trish (Tim) Flynn and Darcey (Johnnie) Yarbrough all of Texas; Vidette (Brad) Dunne of Iowa; and Amber (Jeff) Edlin of Mississippi; many nieces, nephews, extended family and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by both parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; sisters Terry Peterson, Rhonda Levsen, Roxie Childers, Machell Slyter-Tatro, Amberley Strawhacker; and former wife, Cynthia "Cindy" Peterson.

Graveside services and interment will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 at Webster Cemetery in Winston County with Rev. Tim Horton officiating. Visitation will be the day of the service at Nowell Massey Funeral Home in Louisville from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. The family requests that everyone follow COVID-19 precautions by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Services are under the direction of Nowell-Massey Funeral Home, 724 North Columbus Avenue, Louisville, MS.