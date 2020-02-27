|
Edmund S. Jones (Jonesy)
June 3, 1927-February 25, 2020
DAVENPORT-Edmund S. Jones (Jonesy), 92, formerly of Davenport and Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side. Services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm also at the church. Burial will be following the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials in Ed's name may be made to First Baptist Church of Bettendorf for the playground equipment fund.
Ed was born on June 3, 1927 in Salem, Massachusetts to Hazel and Austin Jones of Manchester MA.
He graduated from Manchester High School in 1945 and spent two years at the Leland Powers College of Radio, Theatre and Television in Boston. He spent time in plays throughout New England and was a radio director in DeRidder LA for two years. He was drafted into the Army and went via ship to South Korea.
Following this, he was asked by Bob Brown of WOC-TV in Davenport to come to Iowa where he was hired as a television director and then advanced to production manager, retiring after 25 years. But retirement was not for Ed. By chance he spotted a tiny ad in the Quad-City Times for a lobby host at Circa 21 in Rock Island IL and after meeting owner Denny Hitchcock, Ed knew that was his next chapter in life.
Ed loved all the customers so much and they enjoyed his caring, friendly ways. He always had a joke for each one and they returned happiness to him continually. Some 23-1/2 years later Ed experienced another joyful retirement party right down to the cookies that Denny had ordered to be made in Ed's likeness.
Ed's jokes were as clean as his church membership at First Baptist Church, Bettendorf IA. He made lots of friends and had great respect and love for Pastor Cory Gonyo's family of seven and his mother's home-made fruitcake each Christmas.
Ed was married to Jean (Jeannie Herman) on August 22, 1954. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Jean, their five children; Ronelle Lau (Pete) Davenport IA, Christine Miller, Des Moines IA, Laurel Clarke (Rob) Albuquerque NM, Randy Jones, Mexico, NY, and Peter Jones (Wendy) Morrison CO, along with his seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
One of the last things he said to Jeannie with a big smile was, "I love you and thanks for 65 years together and all the trips taken with the kids."
