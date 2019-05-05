Edna D. Quinn August 3, 1928-May 2, 2019 DAVENPORT-Edna D. Quinn, Davenport and Deerfield Beach, FL, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 2, in Edina, MN. Mrs. Quinn was born on August 3, 1928, in Denver, CO, daughter of Albert Kepka and Mary (Vidmar) Kepka. She married Henry L. Quinn on June 30, 1956, in Davenport. Edna graduated from Davenport High School and Marycrest College, where she majored in Music and Elementary Education. She was a teacher in Deerfield IL and Davenport Public Schools before retiring to raise her 5 children. Edna was an active volunteer – as a scout leader, room mother, and auction chair, and as a member of the Catholic Service Board. Edna especially enjoyed her Tuesday lunches with her dear sister Helen, the Doehler nieces, nephew Tony Lorentzen, and friends. When in Florida, she loved spending time with friends and family at Penthouse North. She loved and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and the time she spent with them. She had a song for every occasion, was an avid reader, and enjoyed attending the Quad Cities Symphony and area cultural events. Survivors include children, Mara and Paul Devitt, La Grange, IL, Paul and Nancy (Miclot) Quinn, Winter Park, FL, Diana and Steven Rehnberg, Lake Elmo, MN, Jane, Edina, MN, and Peter and Rita (Lum) Quinn, Schaumburg, IL; beloved sister Helen Doehler, Rock Island, IL, 12 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2002 and a sister, Mary Jane Lorentzen. Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held prior at St. Anthony's beginning at 9:00 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose University. Online remembrances expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.