Edna M. Eaton Kuehl

October 30, 1921-April 4, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Edna M. Eaton Kuehl, 97, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Fort Armstrong Senior Residence.

Funeral services will be 2 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation from noon – 2 pm. Burial will be Monday at 10 am at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials can be made to Geneseo Humane Society.

Edna was born October 30, 1921 in Cambridge, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Elizabeth (VanVooran) Brall. She married Charles "Mac" Eaton, Sr. on August 3, 1940. Edna was a farmer's wife for 25 years until Mac's passing in January 1967. Edna became a nurse's aide where she met Robert Kuehl and they married on May 17, 1969. He preceded her in death in November 1978.

Edna worked at the former Moline Public Hospital as a nurse's aide and retired from the former Illini Hospital housekeeping department in 1986.

Edna perfected her gardening and floral skills. Yellow and red finches, hummingbirds, cardinals and doves all shared Edna's love of her yard. Edna's yard was a continual rainbow of blooming beauty.

Survivors include her children, Peggy Hays, Rock Hill, SC, Patsy Chance, East Moline, Pearl (Tom) Walker, Brookwood, AL, and Cynthia Eaton, Milan; 16 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and 20 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Charles Eaton Jr. and Richard Eaton, granddaughters, Kimberly Chance and Penny Jasper.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com