Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Edna M. Roenfeldt


1924 - 2019
Edna M. Roenfeldt Obituary

Edna M. Roenfeldt

February 25, 1924-August 26, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Edna M. Roenfeldt, 95, of Davenport, will be 3p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society.

Edna passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Genesis East following a brief illness.

Edna Mae was born on February 25, 1924 in Davenport, a daughter of Leo and Catherine (Peterson) Roenfeldt. Edna had worked for Brammer Manufacturing Company.

Edna loved gardening and planting flowers at her home. She enjoyed her great nieces and their families. She especially appreciated collecting and displaying her great-great nieces' and nephews' school pictures.

Edna also had a love of cats and would take in strays and care for them throughout her lifetime.

Among survivors are her niece and nephew: Diane (Jim) Tiedje, Davenport and Richard (Sandy) Roenfeldt and their family, Ottawa, Illinois; local great-nieces: Jennifer West and Katie (Dan Johnson) Roemer, all of Davenport, and 10 great-great nieces and nephews and one great-great-great niece and one great-great-great nephew.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Dorothy Hawkins, Jack Roenfeldt, and Raymond Garlock, and a niece, TrudyAnn Litty. May they rest in peace.

A special thank you to Home Instead, especially Landus for all of the loving and compassionate care shown to Edna.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Edna's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 28, 2019
