Edna Mellick Dooley

February 25, 1927-September 12, 2020

DAVENPORT-Edna Mellick Dooley, 93, of Davenport, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, peacefully passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. A rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service with visitation from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 15th at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. An additional visitation will be one hour prior to mass at church Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.

Edna was born February 25, 1927 in Monroe County, Iowa, to George and Anna (Zeick) Mellick. Edna attended the University of Iowa, receiving a BS degree in Pharmacy in 1949.

Edna had a long career in Hospital Pharmacy that took her to positions in Ohio, Iowa, Nebraska, and Illinois.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Patrick (Mary) Dooley of Lawrence, Kansas, Michael (Deb) Dooley of Iowa City, Terry Dooley of Kewanee, Illinois, Ellen (John) Corsiglia of Davenport, Jane (Elvin Jackson) Clemons of San Jose, California, and James (Maki Hishikawa) Dooley of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren, Courtney, Ryan, Erica, Colin, Claire, Grace, James, and Megan; great-grandchildren, Jalen, Jaxson, Annyka, Madelynn, Tatum, Brody, Aiden, Connor, Brendt, and Miles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Margaret, and her siblings.

Edna's family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Jersey Ridge Place, where she lived from August 2019 – July 2020. She spent her last few months at the Kahl Home, where she was blessed to receive both physical and spiritual care.

