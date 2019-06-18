Edward Carstensen

January 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Edward M. Carstensen, 67, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. There will be a celebration of Eddie's life following at the Circle Tap. Memorials may be made to a .

Among survivors are his siblings: Joanne Zirkel and Richard Carstensen.

To view the complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com