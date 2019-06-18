Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Davenport, IA
Edward Carstensen Obituary

Edward Carstensen

January 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Edward M. Carstensen, 67, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. There will be a celebration of Eddie's life following at the Circle Tap. Memorials may be made to a .

Among survivors are his siblings: Joanne Zirkel and Richard Carstensen.

To view the complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from June 18 to June 19, 2019
