Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Rock Island National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Micka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Donald Micka


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Edward Donald Micka

September 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Edward Donald Micka passed away at his residence in Davenport, Iowa on Tuesday, September 10th at the age of 68.

Edward is preceeded in death by his Father Edward Joseph Micka and survived by his mother Margaret F. Micka of Bradenton, Florida.

Edward is lovingly remembered by his eight brothers and sisters: William of Bellville, IL.; Kathleen of Fort Meyers, FL: James of Chattanooga, TN; Pamela of Princeville, IL; Mark of Rockton,IL; Deborah of Creswell, OR; Mike of Bettendorf, IA; John of Waukee, IA; and his loving nieces and nephews and many other relatives.

Edward was born in Harlan Kentucky in 1951. He graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1969. He joined the Air Force later on. He worked many jobs during his life. He often said "It's something to do" when something needed to get done no matter how small. He had a knack for both design and function and could create something beautiful out of practically nothing.

Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing and outdoor activities. He usually got the first pheasant, hooked the biggest fish or finished strong in a wrestling match. He played hard and baseball was no exception If you were running the bases and Eddie had the ball, all I can say is "Good luck on getting to base safe."

Edward will be laid to rest at the Rock Island National Cemetery at 1pm on Thursday, September 26th 2019 with military honors and burial. Those wishing to attend the service need to meet at Runge Mortuary by 12:30pm.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now