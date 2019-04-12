Edward I. Wells

April 10, 2019

ROCK FALLS-Edward I. Wells, of Rock Falls, died, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling.

Edward was born in Sterling IL the son of J. Irvin and Buela (Kraft) Wells. He served in the United States Air Force. He married LaVonne C. Falk on November 16, 1951 in Dixon. She preceded him in death on December 12, 2009.

Survivors include three daughters, Lynda Wells and Tamara (Ron) Montanez, both of Phoenix, AZ, Christine (Ron) Garcia of Davenport, IA; three sons, Joseph (Teri) Wells of Sterling, Richard (Marcella) Wells and Thomas Wells, both of Rock Falls; fifteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, one sister Viola and one brother Keith.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling with Reverend Scott Porter of Abiding Word Church, Sterling, officiating. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park, Sterling. Visitation will be from 9-10 AM, prior to services at the funeral home.

A memorial has been established to Abiding Word Church and Rock River Hospice and Home.

