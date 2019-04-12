Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schilling Funeral Home Ltd
702 1St Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Schilling Funeral Home Ltd
702 1St Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Schilling Funeral Home Ltd
702 1St Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward I. Wells

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward I. Wells Obituary

Edward I. Wells

April 10, 2019

ROCK FALLS-Edward I. Wells, of Rock Falls, died, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling.

Edward was born in Sterling IL the son of J. Irvin and Buela (Kraft) Wells. He served in the United States Air Force. He married LaVonne C. Falk on November 16, 1951 in Dixon. She preceded him in death on December 12, 2009.

Survivors include three daughters, Lynda Wells and Tamara (Ron) Montanez, both of Phoenix, AZ, Christine (Ron) Garcia of Davenport, IA; three sons, Joseph (Teri) Wells of Sterling, Richard (Marcella) Wells and Thomas Wells, both of Rock Falls; fifteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, one sister Viola and one brother Keith.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling with Reverend Scott Porter of Abiding Word Church, Sterling, officiating. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park, Sterling. Visitation will be from 9-10 AM, prior to services at the funeral home.

A memorial has been established to Abiding Word Church and Rock River Hospice and Home.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now