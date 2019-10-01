|
|
Edward John Simmering
November 26, 1947-September 27, 2019
AINSWORTH-Edward John Simmering, age 71, of Ainsworth, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City following a lengthy illness.
Celebration of life services and an interment in Elm Grove Cemetery will be held at a later date. A general memorial has been established. Online condolences may be sent for Ed's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com.
Ed was born November 26, 1947 in Washington County, Iowa, the son of Donald C. and Edith (Miller) Simmering. He attended school in Ainsworth and graduated from Washington High School. Ed went on to attend Omaha Trade School, studying Autobody Repair. He was united in marriage to Jody Lynn Brown in Washington. They later divorced.
Ed worked as an Autobody Technician for many years. In his later years, he taught Autobody Repair at Kirkwood Community College. Ed was a member of the Model Railroad Club in Washington and collected model trains. He enjoyed gunsmithing, trap shooting, hot rods, and customizing cars.
He is survived by his son, Edward John Simmering, II of Bluegrass, IA; brother, Ron Simmering of Bettendorf, IA; brother, Don Simmering and wife Cindy of Ainsworth, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Simmering.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 1, 2019