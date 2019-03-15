Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Edward Lee Jones Obituary

Edward Lee Jones

May 26, 1965-March 13, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Edward Lee Jones, 53, of Blue Grass, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the family.

Ed was born May 26, 1965 in Davenport, the son of LeRoy and Joan (Schell) Jones. He married Audrey Coudron. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2013.

Ed worked at Hon Manufacturing in Muscatine. He enjoyed Rock N' Roll music, concerts and fishing. He cherished his time spent with his children and grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Jessica Jones and her husband, Jonathan Edwards of Cedar Park, Texas, Nicholas Jones of Blue Grass, Riley Jones of Bettendorf, Spencer Jones of Blue Grass, and Samantha Jones of Blue Grass; grandchildren, Carlos, Sophia, Lincoln, Chloe, and Amelia; brothers, Mike, Jeff and Tom Jones; and a sister, Jodi Jones.

In addition to his wife, Ed was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be made to Ed's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
