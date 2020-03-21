|
|
Edward L. Marple
July 11, 1955-March 13, 2020
PLEASANT VALLEY-Celebration of life for Edward L. Marple, 64, of Pleasant Valley IA., will be determined at a later date at the Sunrise Golf Course Clubhouse, Bettendorf.
Cunnick – Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ed passed away on Friday, Mar. 13th at his home watching the river flow.
Ed was born July 11, 1955 in Portsmouth Va., the son of LeRoy (PWee) and Joyce (Fisher) Marple. On May 20th 2017 he married Jodi Ervin after a 26-year engagement. Their home was in Pleasant Valley, Ia.
He worked as a contractor repairing antenna towers, fencing, siding and numerous home repairs.
He enjoyed many fishing and camping trips with family and grandkids. He was an loyal Cubs, Bears and Hawkeye fan.
He is survived by his wife Jodi, son Shawn of Alexandria La. and Jodi's children, Jessie Gimm (John Rice), Anna (Cole) Kellett, Patrick (Amanda) Gimm and grandchildren. His mother Joyce, brothers Don (Laurie) Marple, Dennis (Pam) Marple, Dan (Shelli) Marple, Kevin (Robbin) Marple, sisters Denise (Terry) Woolison, Janice (Troy) Durrant and numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to offset the cost of final arrangements will be gladly accepted during the celebration of life function or by contacting one of his siblings.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 21, 2020