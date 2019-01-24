|
DAVENPORT – Edward Saldana Jr., age 55 passed away January 13, 2019 of an apparent heart attack.
Edward was originally from Davenport, IA where he was an avid bowler and fisherman.
Recently his hobbies were snapchatting and Skyping with 2 of his granddaughters Bailey and Malia which brought so much joy to his life.
Services will be held Saturday, January 26, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Church at 11am, 1618 Boise Ave. in Davenport.
Ed was employed most of his life as a Truck Driver.
Ed married Michele Piet in May 2001 in Jamaica.
Survivors include his wife Michele, children Eddie (Brittany), John, Heather (Ryan), Travis (Michelle), Step-children, Niki (Treia), Becca (Brandon), Ryan, Alec, 8 grandchildren, 2 Sisters, a brother, 4 half-sisters and 2 half-brothers.
Preceded in death by his parents Edward L Saldana Sr and Sharon Ann Lovett and a Step-mother Betty (Ma).
There will be a gathering at 30 Lanes Bowling Center in Davenport, IA following services.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2019