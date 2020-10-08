Edward V. Moravek

December 7, 1920-October 5, 2020

DAVENPORT-Edward V. Moravek, 99, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family is choosing to have a private funeral service and burial. Memorials may be made in Edward's name to Newcomb Presbyterian Church and Shriner's Children's Hospital. Please send memorials to the family or to Runge's and they will forward them onto the family. Online tributes may be made at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ed was born on December 7, 1920 in Durant, Iowa to Edward and Anna Moravek. After graduating from Durant High School, he attended St. Ambrose University, while he enlisted in the military. He served his country by joining the United States Navy and becoming a fighter pilot. In 1998, he retired after a long career of farming and over 20 years of teaching elementary mathematics.

On July 15, 1943 he married the love of his life, Mildred Blair, in Corpus Christi, Texas. They went onto enjoy 69 years of marriage until her passing in 2012.

Ed was a member of the Newcomb Presbyterian Church, the Davenport Horticulture Society, and was very active with the Davenport Masonic Center. He enjoyed gardening and wine making.

Ed is survived by his children, Glenn Moravek of Pierre, SD and Lynn Sayre of Kerriville, TX; and grandson, Chris (Kim) Sayre.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.