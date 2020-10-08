1/1
Edward V. Moravek
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward V. Moravek

December 7, 1920-October 5, 2020

DAVENPORT-Edward V. Moravek, 99, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family is choosing to have a private funeral service and burial. Memorials may be made in Edward's name to Newcomb Presbyterian Church and Shriner's Children's Hospital. Please send memorials to the family or to Runge's and they will forward them onto the family. Online tributes may be made at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ed was born on December 7, 1920 in Durant, Iowa to Edward and Anna Moravek. After graduating from Durant High School, he attended St. Ambrose University, while he enlisted in the military. He served his country by joining the United States Navy and becoming a fighter pilot. In 1998, he retired after a long career of farming and over 20 years of teaching elementary mathematics.

On July 15, 1943 he married the love of his life, Mildred Blair, in Corpus Christi, Texas. They went onto enjoy 69 years of marriage until her passing in 2012.

Ed was a member of the Newcomb Presbyterian Church, the Davenport Horticulture Society, and was very active with the Davenport Masonic Center. He enjoyed gardening and wine making.

Ed is survived by his children, Glenn Moravek of Pierre, SD and Lynn Sayre of Kerriville, TX; and grandson, Chris (Kim) Sayre.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved