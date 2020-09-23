1/1
Edward Youngs
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Edward Youngs

January 12, 1940-September 20, 2020

DAVENPORT-Edward Youngs, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th Street, Moline. Masks and social distancing are required, and guests will be limited to fifty at one time. Private services will be held Saturday at the funeral home and will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome. Cremation will take place. Memorials may be made to Davenport Community Schools in his memory, for special needs kids.

Ed was born January 12, 1940, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Harvey Albert and Bessie Louise (Walker) Youngs. He graduated from Rock Island High School with the class of 1959. He married Brenda Moeller, the love of his life, on April 2, 2009, in Davenport, Iowa.

Ed had a number of careers, oftentimes working multiple jobs at once. He was a switchman for the Rock Island Lines for 22 years. He was a salesman at Montgomery Ward where he was named one of the top 25 salesmen in the country. He was a projectionist at Quad City movie theaters for 20 years, and was business agent for the projectionists union. He worked at Marando's and The Plantation Supper Clubs as a waiter. Most recently, he was a school bus monitor for special need students for Durham School Services.

He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline, Illinois. Ed lived a life of faith and prayed every night for his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandson. Ed had many hobbies including gardening, especially tomatoes; flowers, especially dahlias, lilies, hydrangeas, and clematis. His well-manicured yard was the talk of the neighborhood. He enjoyed telling jokes, feeding the birds, photography, model railroads, and had quite a collection of tools. He loved to read, his favorite book being "The Art of War." He had the pleasure of attending his 60th class reunion in 2019. He loved traveling and taking road trips with Brenda. Ed was a giver, always thinking of others. He lived by the saying "Whatever your mind can conceive and believe, it will achieve."

Ed is survived by his wife Brenda; five children and spouses, Robin and Jeff Bivens of Milan, Keith Youngs and Bobbie Millwood of Rock Island, Scott and Nicole Youngs of Arlington, Washington, Shane and Brandie Youngs of Silvis, and Rebecca Youngs of Davenport; twelve grandchildren Jennifer and Russ, Audrei, Alexis, Joe, John, Justin, Hayden, Jayden, Colin, Billy, and Becca; and one great-grandchild Oliver; mother-in-law Jane Moeller; nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law and spouses Steve Moeller and Connie, Daniel Moeller and Leigh Anne, Gayle Pepmeier and Greg. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack and Roger Youngs.

Ed's family invites friends to share stories, jokes and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
Great person to work with; Ed will be missed.
Dr James Davis
Coworker
