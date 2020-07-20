1/1
Edwin "Butch" Rauch Jr.
1949 - 2020
DAVENPORT-Edwin "Butch" Rauch, Jr., 71, of Davenport, died unexpectedly, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his lake home in Bernard, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be 11:00a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting Butch's obituary and clicking the link at the bottom. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.
Edwin Harold Rauch, Jr. was born on February 22, 1949 in Davenport, the son of Edwin and Edna (Forbes) Rauch, Sr. He proudly served in the Navy from 1968 until 1970.

Butch was united in marriage to Susan E. LoRang on October 10, 1970 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

Butch had worked for Oscar Mayer, a fireman with the Davenport Fire Department and The Rock Island Arsenal, and retired as an inventory specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal in 2004. Following his retirement, he went to work for the Downtown Davenport Library for 11 years.
Butch never met a stranger and would capture your attention with his many interesting stories. He loved spending time at his lake house, fishing, and playing golf. He also excelled as a one-man neighborhood watch.
Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Susan; children: Chad (Corrie) Rauch, Lynsey (Andy Phillips) Rauch, Karen (Miguel) Arana, all of Davenport; grandchildren, Nathan (Jenna) Rauch, Paige (Dory Helton) Rauch, Christian (Tyra Goodwin) Rauch, Chloe Rauch, Anthony, Ryann, and Adriel Arana; great-grandchildren: Jaxon and Jade; siblings, Cherie (Dave) Andresen, Bernard, IA, Kimberly (Earl) Cheatheam, Davenport, and Lisa (John) Lavin, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfunerlahome.com.





Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
563-322-4438
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 21, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 20, 2020
Sorry to hear of Butch passing , We used to live across the street from the Rauch family on Colorado , thinking about all of you during this time, Sue, Chad, Lindsay, Karen and all the grandchildren praying for peace and strength for all of you ! Love Tony and Linda Haut
Linda Haut
Friend
July 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy. I worked with Ed at the Arsenal. Such a good guy.
Susan Allen
Friend
