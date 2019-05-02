Elaine D. Peekenschneider

May 31, 1934-April 30, 2019

BETTENDORF-Elaine D. Peekenschneider, 84, of Bettendorf, IA passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the Runge mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Elaine was born a daughter of David and Augusta (Ganzer) Mayerhofer on May 31, 1934 in New Liberty, IA. She was united in marriage to Dale Peekenschneider on August 5, 1951 in Big Rock, IA. She worked for many years at the original I-80 Truck Stop and then later at Miss Mamie's as a waitress.

Elaine had a very dry sense of humor and she enjoyed leather tooling and doing jigsaw puzzles. She loved and cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren and the time she spent with them. She knitted them all blankets when they were born.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda (John) Jackson, Craig (Barb) Peekenschneider and Gene Peekenschneider; siblings, Delores (Ott) Olsen, Barb (Roy) Riedesel and Glenn (Karen) Mayerhofer; grandchildren: Bill (Nicole) Jackson, Jeff (Amanda) Jackson, Brad (Marcy) Peekenschneider and Eric (Jill) Peekenschneider; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale; parents; brother, Darriel; and sister, Bernice.