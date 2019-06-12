Elaine J. Bland

September 10, 1933-June 10, 2019

DURANT-Elaine J. Bland, 85 of Durant, IA, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Wilton Retirement Community.

Elaine was born in Atalissa, IA on September 10, 1933 to James and Gladys (Sterett) Martin.

Elaine graduated from Wilton High School in 1950. She married Leslie D. Bland on September 1, 1951 in Wilton. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2004.

She and Les were co-owners and operated the Cove Restaurant from 1966 to 1977.

Elaine was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Wilton, the Durant Lioness and Purity Chapter of OES.

She enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states, playing cards and taking rides locally. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed baking. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM at Grace United Church of Christ in Wilton.

Private interment will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Elaine is survived by her sons: Kenneth (Barb) Bland of Wilton and Scott (Stacie) Bland of Urbandale, 2 grandsons: Evan (Jenna) and Martin Bland, 2 granddaughters: Tracey Vargas and Beckey Schocker (Mark), great-grandsons: Austin Bland, Brady and Baylee Anderson and Preston and Elias Vargas, sister Dana (Will) Bland of Urbandale and brother Jack (Goldie) Martin of Durant.

She was preceded in death by her husband, granddaughter Laura Bland, grandson Aaron Bland, grandson-in-law Joseph Vargas, sister Yvonne Martin and brothers: Maurice and Ronald Martin.

Memorial contribututions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ in her memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com