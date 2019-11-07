Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Schulz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine K. Schulz


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine K. Schulz Obituary

Elaine K. Schulz

January 13, 1924-November 6, 2019

PRINCETON, IA-Elaine K. Schulz, 95, a lifetime resident of Princeton, IA passed away on November 6, 2019 at Manor Care in Davenport. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Services will be held 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 9, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Elaine was born January 13, 1924 in Princeton, IA to James and Amelia (Adair) Hirl. She graduated from Clinton High School. She was united in marriage to Charles "Darb" Schulz on September 6, 1947 in Davenport. Her first job was pumping gas at their family owned business (Hirls Standard Station). She owned and operated a hair salon in Princeton along with her sister. Later she worked at Bolls General Store. Elaine was a member of Our Lady of The River Church. She loved playing bingo and making peanut brittle and chocolates at Christmas time, giving away more than she sold.

Survivors include her children, Jerry Schulz of Dewitt, IA. Jan Schulz of Bettendorf, Sandra (Duane) Schulz of Princeton, IA and 1 granddaughter Angela Brown of Davenport, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband,4 sisters and 1 brother.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -