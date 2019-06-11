Elayne Fenske Emmerich

October 27, 1929-June 6, 2019

BETTENDORF-Elayne (Fenske) Emmerich, 89, of Bettendorf, IA passed away at Bettendorf Health Care on Thursday, June 6, 2019 after a brief illness. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

Elayne Fenske was born October 27, 1929 to Albert and Minnie (Majewski) Fenske in Milwaukee, WI and grew up in central Wisconisin. She married Alden "Bud" Emmerich in 1952. He preceded her in death in 1979. She retired from the U.S. Department of the Army in 1986 with 30 years of service spent at Badger Ordnance Works in Baraboo, WI; Ordnance Ammunition Command in Joliet, IL; Fort Shafter in Honolulu, HI; and the Army Armament Command in Rock Island, IL. She spent her post-retirement years doing volunteer work for Jim Leach, the Bettendorf Library, her church, and other organizations.

Elayne loved music, from Dixieland to the classics. She was also a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers for most of her life.

She is survived by thirteen nieces and nephews, and her special friends at Christ's Family Church in Davenport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and loving husband, Bud.