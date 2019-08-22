Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elberta Steckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elberta Steckel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elberta Steckel Obituary

Elberta Steckel

September 5, 1922-Saturday, July 27, 2019

MADISON, WI-Elberta Steckel, 96, of Madison, WI, formerly of Davenport died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals, Madison. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.

Elberta Irene Riepe was born on September 5, 1922 in Henry County, IA, the daughter of Walter and Anna Fay (Grinstead) Riepe. Following her graduation from Iowa State Teachers College with her degree in education, she taught elementary school in Newton, IA and at Garfield School in Davenport. On August 21, 1954 she married George W. Steckel in Davenport. He preceded her in death in November,1998.

She enjoyed sewing and was an avid reader.

Surviving members of the family include – 2 Daughters: Carol Steckel of Madison, WI and Annette Biederman of Minneapolis, MN; and 2 Grandchildren: Emily Guyot (Neil) and Eric Biederman (Kate).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous of Iowa.

Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.