Eleanor Jane Smith
November 24, 1934-August 15, 2019
MAQUOKETA-Eleanor Jane Smith, 84, of Maquoketa, IA, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Genesis - East Campus, Davenport.
Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, IA.
Memorial service will be held Friday at 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Melpine Cemetery, Muscatine County.
Memorials may be given to Melpine Cemetery or Shriners Hospital.
Jane was born in Muscatine County, IA on November 24, 1934, to John and Josephine (Barclay) McClean. Jane graduated from Wilton High School in 1953. Jane married Paul Grunder in 1953 and later married Robert Smith on April 17, 1964 in Savanna, IL. He preceded her in death on September 7, 2018.
Jane retired from the Gannon Center in Dubuque, IA, where she was a transcriptionist. She was a fifty-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Purity Chapter, Wilton and the Red Hat Society. Jane also enjoyed the outdoors, especially playing golf. Most of all, Jane treasured spending time with her family and friends.
Jane is survived by her children: Bill (Faunus) Grunder of Moscow, IA, Catherine (Patrick) Clark of Maquoketa, IA, Robert (Norma) Smith, Jr. of Spokane, WA, Christina (Randy) Budde of Delmar, IA and Bobbi (Murray Freidman) Kraklio of Bartlett, IL; sixteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four sisters, Mary Hansen of Durant,, Sue (Don) Norton of Durant, Amy Woodhouse of Wilton, Iowa, and Judy Hemmen of Wilton; and one brother, Joe (Pam) McClean of Kansas City, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son Steven Grunder, two brothers Bob and Dave McClean, three sisters, Laura Norton, Lucy Daufeldt, and Doris McClean; one infant sister, Carolyn; and one infant brother, John.