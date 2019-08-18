|
Eleanor M. Witt-Powers
May 16, 1923-July 30, 2019
DAVENPORT-Eleanor M. Witt-Powers, 96, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Crest Health Center. Services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary with a visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport, Iowa.
Eleanor was born May 16, 1923 in Battle Creek, Iowa to Glenn R. and Mae (Hutchins) Silkman. In 1939 she exchanged wedding vows with Donald Witt. He preceded her in death in 1983. She later married Kenneth Powers in 1985, who preceded her in death in 2015.
Eleanor adored her family especially her grandchildren. She loved music and camping. Eleanor was a hard worker and very handy, helping her husbands with many projects from putting a picnic table together to building a deck. She was also a very talented seamstress, sewing dresses in her home for many ladies. She had an amazing green thumb. From flowers to vegetables, she could grow all plants. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Those left cherishing her memory include her children: Donnette K. (Paul) Jones from Bennett, IA, Gary E. (Carol) Witt from Davenport, IA, Vicky L (Armen) Toroian from Martinez, CA, Kathy (Roger) Karp from Indian Trail, NC, Robin (Tim) Wilkerson, Kingsport, TN, Fred G. (Patty) Witt from Walcott, IA, Julie (Douglas) Clapp from Montgomery, AL, Bob (Lana) Powers from Davenport, IA. Tom (Judy) Powers from Brandenburg, KY and Kathy (Tim) Hansen from Blue Grass, IA and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husbands Eleanor was preceded in death by her brothers: Lewis, Howard and Donnie.