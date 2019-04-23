Home

Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Eleanor Z. Schenebricker


Eleanor Z. Schenebricker Obituary

Eleanor Z. Schenebricker

June 7, 1926-April 22, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Eleanor Schenebricker, 92, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Monday, April 22, 2019, in Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Services are 2 p.m. Thursday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with The Rev. Blake Severson officiating. Burial is in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation is one hour before the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, or s.

Eleanor Zane Sloan was born June 7, 1926, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Melvin Earl and Lorena Alice (Chandler) Sloan. She attended Davenport Schools and married William Schenebricker in 1976. He preceded her in death in April, 1988. She retired in 1988 from Bendix Aviation and Litton Industries after 38 years of service. She was a member of South Park Church and enjoyed traveling and camping.

Eleanor is survived stepsons, Richard Schenebricker of Rock Island, and Robert Schenebricker and his wife Beverly of Springfield, Illinois; four grandchildren and spouses, Jason Schenebricker and Sarah and Seth Schackman, all of Springfield, and Faith and Dustin Houk and Hope Schenebricker, all of Rock Island; three great-grandchildren; and her sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Duane Gramenz of Moline. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings, William E. Sloan and Betty Lee Nickels, and a nephew, Richard Shannon.

Eleanor's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 23, 2019
