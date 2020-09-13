1/1
Elisha Benjamin Jr.
1944 - 2020
Elisha Benjamin, Jr.

May 18, 1944-September 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Elisha Benjamin, Jr., 76, of Davenport, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home. A private family funeral service will be live-streamed 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, and may be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/rock island-live-stream. Public visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 15th at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the family.

Elisha was born May 18, 1944 in Natchitoches, LA, a son of Elisha, Sr. and Therese Benjamin. He married Jessica Murphy on December 24, 1966 in Louisiana. Elisha was the owner and operator of Benjamin Enterprises. He specialized in construction demolition projects. He was a hard worker and great provider for his wife and family. Elisha was never idle and refused to retire, there was always a job that needed to be completed. He was a member of Third Missionary Baptist Church, Davenport.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jessica; daughters, Anita Benjamin and Cynthia Benjamin – Harvey of Atlanta; son, Kevin Benjamin, Sr., of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Kristina, Brittani and Kevin, Jr.; great grandchildren, Kristian Benjamin and Sebastian Rogers; siblings, Doffie (Delores) Benjamin, Natchitoches, LA, Sam (Valerie) Benjamin, Davenport, IA, Doris (Adam) Richard, New Iberia, LA, Eulice (Clyde) White, Killeen, TX, Brenda (John) Thrower, Little Rock, AR, Lloyd Benjamin, Illinois and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
