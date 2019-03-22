Elizabeth Elaine Peters December 2, 1936-March 19, 2019 DAVENPORT- Elaine Peters, 82, of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019, at Ridgecrest Retirement Village, with family by her side, after many years of struggling the diagnoses of Alzheimers. She was born to Clifford and Mary Bell, December 2, 1936, in Columbus Jct, Iowa. After graduating high school, she attended the American Institute of Business College in Davenport, where she met her future husband, Robert E. Peters. They were married on January 28, 1956, and remained in Davenport, Iowa. She is survived by Cynthia "Cindy" Carson (Richard) of Waukee, IA; Thomas Peters (Jennifer) of St. Joseph MI; Roberta Ostwinkle (Lynn) of Maquoketa, IA; Julie Carbee (Jack) of Quillan France; and Robert "Fred" Peters (Kearce) of Joplin, MO. She is also survived by 12 grand-children and 7 great grand-children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clifford Bell, many in-laws, and her loving husband of 60 years. Elaine worked at the Bell Telephone Company, during her early years after moving to Davenport, while living at the Women's Lend-A-Hand Club. It was there that she first introduced her oldest children to swimming lessons, which was replaced with family nights of swimming at the YMCA. It was a family event that was not limited to only swimming. She loved to roller skate, ice skate, drive fast, bake cookies, and spend time with her family. Watching her children and grand-children participate in sports, and additional accolades, also ranked top on the list. Building a family was the most important thing that she lived for. Most people knew her to be a humble soft spoken woman, but it was her strength and the abundance of "Love" she had for her family that only we, the survivors, really understood and were so blessed to have as a mother, a grandmother, and a friend. Elaine retired with the Davenport Schools. Upon retirement, she and her husband spent many years traveling with friends from Newcomb Presbyterian Church, in addition to spending time with their family. It was at Newcomb that the family was raised, learning that family matters, and the most important of all is LOVE. In lieu of funeral services, the family decided to wait till later this year, when all survivors can be in attendance. At that time Elaine will be laid to rest with her husband, who passed in 2013, at a private family memorial. Any memorials can be made to the Greater Iowa Chapter Alzheimer's; https://www.alz.org/iowa. Elaine, our mother and our "MiMi", will be sorely missed and can never be replaced.