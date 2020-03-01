|
Elizabeth Schrempf
October 26, 1933-February 28, 2020
MOLINE-Elizabeth Schrempf, 86, of Moline, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Monday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Clarissa Cook Hospice House.
Elizabeth was born October 26, 1933 in Moline, the daughter of Arthur and Evelyn (Wood) Kaiser. She married F.J. "Buzz" Schrempf on February 23, 1952 in Moline. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2005.
Elizabeth was a member of Sacred Heart Church and a life member of Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley. She enjoyed golfing, watching her Chicago Cubs and was very patriotic.
Survivors include her children, Kristine Hunstad (Jimmy Doss), Diamondhead, MS and John "Chipper" (Deanna) Schrempf, Ankeny, IA; grandchildren, David Burke, Kristin Glass, AJ Baker, Andy Baker, Alicia Schaeffer, John Keig III, Joseph Keig, Ashley Clement, Amanda Schrempf and Michael Schrempf and a sister, Jeanice Rich, Milan. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Nancy Burke, Pamela Baker and Cheryl Keig and a brother, Eugene Kaiser.
